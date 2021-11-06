KCBX to celebrate Public Radio Music Day Nov. 10

Stations across the country showcase how local public radio music stations keep listeners, musicians & communities connected – even through difficult times

–Local radio station KCBX announced this week that the station will participate in the second annual Public Radio Music Day on Nov. 10, 2021. KCBX joins fellow noncommercial music stations, performers, and fans across the country to recognize public radio’s essential community service and unique role in the music world, locally and nationally. KCBX will honor the occasion online and on-air by featuring the music of Central Coast performers.

On the decision to participate, Program Director Marisa Waddell said, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, community radio stations like KCBX found ways to connect local audiences with music, musicians, and each other. Now that we are beginning to emerge from the crisis, KCBX is working hard to provide a way to connect audiences with artists, performing groups, venues, and presenters to support a vibrant local music economy and culture.”

Millions of listeners tune in weekly to hundreds of local public radio music stations like KCBX across America to discover, learn about, and enjoy a mix of music selections, artists, and genres that are, in many cases, available only on public radio. Announced this past September, this year’s Public Radio Music Day pays special tribute to the contributions made by public radio music stations to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the COVID-19 health crisis continues to place some constraints on live and on-site events, KCBX is proud to be a part of Public Radio Music Day and will continue engaging music fans, artists, and musicians through COVID-safe in-person, on-air, and virtual spaces. On Nov. 10, KCBX and stations from across the country will host special broadcast and digital programming, such as virtual concerts, dedicated studio sessions, handcrafted playlists, and fan and artist stories to help connect their community with local musicians and artists.

KCBX will be participating by mixing plenty of music by Central Coast performers into its music shows on Wednesday. Programs that will feature local musicians include The Morning Cup with Neal Losey from 9:00 a.m. to noon; KCBX In Concert with Craig Russell from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Classical Showcase with Rob Kimball from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Cutting Edge with Ron Eminhizer from 10 p.m. to midnight. In addition, many local performers have offered recorded messages and special songs to be broadcast for the occasion. KCBX will also encourage its listeners to join in the celebration by making a posts on social media about what KCBX and public radio music mean to them, using the hashtag #LovePublicRadioMusic. The programming KCBX is offering for Public Radio Music Day will be available for streaming at www.kcbx.org and can be heard on air at 90.1 FM (also 91.7, 89.5, 91.1, 90.9 and 95.1).

About KCBX

KCBX Public Radio is a non-profit FM radio station and NPR member station founded in 1975. KCBX reaches listeners from Salinas to Santa Barbara. Nearly 90 percent of the financial support for KCBX comes from individual listener/subscribers, local corporate underwriters, and proceeds from the Live Oak Music Festival. KCBX is a cultural resource that exists to enlighten and enrich the quality of life for its listeners and users, especially on the Central Coast of California. KCBX strives to serve listeners and users with interests in news, public affairs, and alternative musical arts, and encourages an interest in and appreciation of fine arts and local, national, and global issues. As an NPR station, KCBX puts its community in touch

with the world. KCBX FM broadcasts on 90.1 in San Luis Obispo, 89.5 in Santa Barbara, 91.1 in Cayucos, 95.1 in Lompoc, 91.7 from Paso Robles to Salinas, and 90.9 in Santa Ynez, Avila Beach and Cambria.

About Public Radio Music Day

Public Radio Music Day is hosted by the noncomMUSIC Alliance and its partners. The noncomMUSIC Alliance celebrates nonprofit, local public radio’s role in connecting artists with the communities who enjoy and support their music. Established in 2018, the Alliance currently has nearly 150 partner public radio music stations, all locally owned and operated, yet united by their shared values of music discovery, curation, preservation, performance, and community. To learn more about the noncomMUSIC Alliance, please visit noncomMUSIC.org.

More information about Public Radio Music Day and local events across the country is available at PublicRadioMusicDay.org.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related