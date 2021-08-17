Keep children engaged with library story times and crafts

City Library offers weekly programs for every age

–The Paso Robles City Library continues to offer its popular story rimes and craft activities for children of all ages in both virtual and in-person formats.

Preschool story time for ages 3-6, happens every Monday at 10 a.m. on the children’s patio. Join Miss Melissa for stories, movement, and music. Children can practice their listening and socialization skills while having lots of fun. Participants get a craft kit to take home and complete. Space is very limited. Registration is required.

Try It! Tuesdays is for all ages and happens every Tuesday at 4 p.m. on Facebook. Pick up a craft kit beginning the Wednesday before (while supplies last), then join Miss Melissa for a demonstration of that week’s activity.

Animal Tales is for grade-school children, and happens every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Facebook. Join Miss Frances for a story and craft activity. Craft kits are available for pick up at the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft along with her on Wednesdays!

Mother Goose on the Loose is designed for ages 0-18 months and happens every Thursday at 9 a.m. on Facebook. Join Miss Carrie for an early literacy program that uses nursery rhymes and songs to create positive connections between children and their caregivers.

Toddler Story Time is for ages 1-3, and happens every Friday at 10 a.m. on Facebook. Join Miss Cappy for stories, movement, and music geared to the interests and abilities of the littlest listeners. Craft kits are available for pick up at the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Fridays.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook page for more information.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related