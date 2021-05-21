‘Keep It Local’ gift card program ending June 15

Locals can buy full-value gift cards or certificates from Paso Robles businesses at a 20-percent discount

–The “Keep It Local” gift card program ends on June 15, to coincide with the potential re-opening of the state’s economy. The program was designed to generate sales revenue for local businesses and save residents money on local goods and services.

The program funds incentives for locals to buy full-value gift cards or certificates from Paso Robles businesses at a 20-percent discount and the city will fund the difference up to $1,000 per business, equating to $5,000 in sales revenue per business, thereby leveraging limited city funds to achieve a larger positive impact for local businesses.

Paso residents looking to take advantage of these special deals are strongly encouraged to act quickly while the offers are still available.

Participating businesses can be found listed at www.prcity.com/KeepItLocal.

