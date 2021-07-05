Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards brings home 31 competition medals

SLO family-run boutique winery once again collects medals for their unique wines and labels.

–Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards, a small, family-owned and operated winery located in San Luis Obispo, was awarded 31 medals across three recent wine competitions. The winery entered a collection of 2018 and 2020 vintages in the 2021 Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition, the 2021 Sunset Magazine Wine Competition, and the 2021 Central Coast Wine Competition.

Most notable wins for Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards include the following:

The 2018 BB Zinfandel, a full-bodied, jammy zinfandel, received a 94pt Gold from Sunset Magazine.

The 2020 Golden Delicious, a unique apple Chardonnay, received a 92pt Gold from Sunset Magazine.

The 2018 Cabernet Franc, a peppery red with plum notes and a medium-full body, received a Gold from the Central Coast Wine Competition.

Colleen Gnos, label artist and niece of the winery owners, won a Gold Medal in the “Figurative Art” category for the 2020 Orange Muscat label, at the Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition.

Laurie Kelsey, Co-Owner and GM of Kelsey, stated “winemakers Jac (Jacobs) and Joey (Roedl) continue to make us proud. We are very fortunate to have such an outstanding winemaking team. We are also blessed that Colleen continues to provide us stunning pieces for our labels.”

Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards is located just three minutes from Avila Beach, California.

