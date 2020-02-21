Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards releases new hard ciders

SLO family-run boutique winery is expanding its cider line, with a public release on Feb. 29

–Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards, a small family-owned and operated winery located in San Luis Obispo, CA will be releasing an expanded hard cider line on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The winery will be releasing the latest vintage of the fan-favorite 12-percent hard cider, and introducing a new 8-percent hard cider in cans, along with flavored ciders on tap.

According to Assistant Winemaker Joey Roedl, “We are taking a winemaker’s approach to making a refreshing, flavorful hard cider. Our original cider product has been such a success, it’s been exciting to play with new products.”

Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards is inviting all cider lovers to come out to the winery on the 29th to try a flight of four ciders, and purchase the new products by the glass, can, bottle, and growler. There will be opportunities for attendees to share their feedback, chat with the winemakers, and participate to win Kelsey prizes.

Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards is a beloved family-run winery located in a beautiful canyon nestled next to a year-round creek and towering Sycamore trees, just five minutes from Avila Beach, California.

