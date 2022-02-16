Ken Johnson photography on display in Paso Robles library

Enjoy Mother Nature’s grandeur through a local lens this March

– The Paso Robles City Library will display the photographic collection of local resident Ken Johnson in March. Interested in photography since the 1980s, Johnson was unable to pursue his passion until his recent retirement. Since then, he has dedicated himself to improving his craft. An avid outdoors person, Johnson says he finds his inspiration in Mother Nature.

“The endless colors, weather, topography, and overall beauty of the outdoors together with the changing moods and visual impact beg to be captured and shared,” he states. “California has some of our country’s most diverse landscapes. This series attempts to capture but a small portion of

them, with a focus on local vistas.”

Johnson’s photographic display in the library will be available for viewing the month of March. For more information about art displays in the library, visit prcity.com or call Don Rader, (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

