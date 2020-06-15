Kennedy Club Fitness re-opens all four locations

–On Monday, June 15. Kennedy Club Fitness re-opened all four fitness club locations: Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, and Arroyo Grande.

“These past three months have been very hard for everyone,” says owner Kevin Kennedy. “My wife, Barb and I, along with our staff, really appreciate the outpouring of support from our members asking us to re-open as quickly as allowed.”

“Fitness is essential for our health,” he says. “While at-home workouts have always been with us, statistics tell us the majority struggle with consistency and results. What our members tell us is they miss each other the most. They miss being inspired, motivated and cared about by others, their ‘tribe’ in the clubs. We are beyond excited to re-open. We have taken advantage of this closure to clean extensively, repaint and prepare for this day when we welcome our members home.”

To see Kennedy Club Fitness’ COVID-19 response to the guidelines as required by SLO County along with details on club hours, services, amenities and more go to www.kennedyclubs.com/newsletter/ to see the latest updates.

Share this post!

email

Related