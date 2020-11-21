Kennedy Club Fitness says it’s staying open

–Kennedy Club Fitness issued a statement on Friday saying it is planning on staying open. The announcement comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday moved San Luis Obispo County into the Purple Tier of COVID-19 restrictions. The Purple Tier, which indicates a widespread infection rate of COVID-19 in the county, calls for gyms, restaurants, and most businesses to be closed to indoor activities.

“We are open as normal as possible indoors and outdoors,” said Brett Weaver, a managing partner at Kennedy Club Fitness. “It is impossible for us to conduct business outdoors only. The equipment we have outdoors is damaged and will cost thousands of dollars to repair or replace. As the weather gets colder and it gets darker earlier, it makes it challenging financially for everyone to do business outdoors only, everyone has to do what they can to survive.”

“Our San Luis Obispo location has been fined twice by the city totaling $2,000,” he said.

“The fitness industry has to change the narrative as being labeled ‘high risk’ and ‘non-essential.’ We have spent 40 years delivering safe, effective exercise for the entire community, and especially now during these challenging times.”

“Honestly… people are hurting and they come to us for the mental health exercise provides for them. We have spent months pleading with government officials to loosen some of the restrictions placed on non-essential businesses. We spent months preparing to reopen under the state guidelines, only to be asked to close twice to outdoor operations only,” Weaver said.

“We have lost a third of our membership base and it’s been challenging for us to build that base back to where it was. We need the community’s support and understanding during these challenging times.”

The gym posted a message to its membership titled, “Standing Strong for our Community.”

So here we are Central Coast…back to the purple tier with our county in regards to Covid-19. As a business, we here at KCF will continue to operate as we have been over the last several months…safe, clean, and supporting our members by providing a place of health, wellness, and exercise. We consider Kennedy Club Fitness to be an essential business, and we hope you all can agree. We are not only here for your physical health, but mental health as well. In a world where certain things (like changes in career, loss of a loved one, anxiety, and simply the emotions that the holiday season can bring to many of us) don’t stop…we can’t stop either. We are here for you…on happy days…hard days…real days. For the last 40 years, we have been here for our community. To help strengthen mind and body, to help as an outlet to life’s everyday stressors, and to build our immune systems…so that one day…we’d be ready to STAND STRONG for our community.

Kennedy Club Fitness has locations in Paso Robles, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, and San Luis Obispo.

In addition to the county being moved to the Purple Tier, the governor issued a travel advisory that includes a 14-day quarantine, and a 10 p.m. curfew. Local authorities say enforcement of the curfew will be limited to large egregious gatherings.

The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency is advising residents to use at-home COVID-19 tests before Thanksgiving. Friday brought the second-highest number of daily cases in the county.

