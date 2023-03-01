Kenneth Enney kicks off campaign for school board

Event was well-attended despite chilly, wet weather

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District trustee candidate Kenney Enney officially launched his campaign with a drive-through barbecue chicken fundraiser on Feb. 25, across from the Food 4 Less Center in Paso Robles. The event saw a large turnout despite the cold, and rain, according to event organizers. The fundraiser sold out in an hour and organizers say they had to resupply.

As drivers and passengers waited in line for their chicken, dessert, bread, and soda, Enney outlined his plans to enforce standards and hold the school district accountable for performance. Enney says he is particularly concerned about the decline in math proficiency and wants to ensure that students receive the education they need and deserve.

“I am impressed by the huge turnout and humbled by the amount of support from the community,” he said.

“Mr. Enney has appealed to a wide range of voters,” Campaign manager Michael Rivera said.

“His platform of standards, accountability, and leadership brought people of all ages and shows that voters want emphasis on academics and education over indoctrination. Enney will be an extremely valuable trustee and will make sure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.” He also said that Enney has been, “raising substantive issues and looks forward to the upcoming March debate.”

The date of the special election is April 18, with vote-by-mail ballots going out on March 19. He is running against Angela Hollander.



