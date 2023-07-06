Kia driver crashes into semi-truck, occupants suffer serious injuries

Kia was reported stolen out of Fresno

– On Thursday, shortly after 1 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a traffic collision reported at Highway 46 East at uUnion Road in Paso Robles.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene it was discovered that a Red Kia Forte rear-ended a semi truck. Major injuries were reported to both occupants of the Kia Forte. No injuries were reported on the semi-truck driver. Extrication was required to remove the occupants of the Kia Forte. the occupants were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Through further investigation, it was found that the Red Kia Forte was reportedly stolen out of Fresno.

No further information is available at this time.

-Report and photo by Anthony Reed

