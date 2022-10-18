Kick-off Halloween weekend at SLO Farmers’ Market

– The public is invited to kick off Halloween weekend at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5–8 p.m. Halloween festivities include a trick-or-treat trail, a costume contest, and a “scary-oke” karaoke contest.

Halloween festivities will coincide with the normally-scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market running 6–9 p.m. A full list of scheduled vendors and entertainment for Oct. 27 will be published at DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors.

Trick-or-treat trail – 5-9 p.m.

Families can follow the trail to over 35 downtown businesses and collect candy. Treat bags and trail maps will be available at 5 p.m. in the Union Bank

parking lot at 995 Higuera Street. Maps will also be published online at DowntownSLO.com/Halloween.

Additionally, select Farmers’ Market vendors will be passing out candy after 6 p.m.

Costume contest – Sign-ups at 5 p.m., contest at 6:30

The costume contest will be held at the Union Bank parking lot at 995 Higuera. Prizes from local businesses will be awarded to winners in the

following categories: Age groups 0–2, 3–4, 5–8, and 9–12, as well as pairs and groups/families.

Costume Contest sponsor Puzzle Effect will be hosting a miniature pop-up escape room experience in the Union Bank parking lot, and a Halloween-themed photo opportunity will be available.

“Scary-oke” 6-8 p.m.

The karaoke contest will be held at the intersection of Chorro & Higuera. Sing your heart out and compete in this karaoke contest to win cash prizes.

Attendees can share and RSVP to the Halloween festivities on Facebook. More information is available at DowntownSLO.com/Halloween.

