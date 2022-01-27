Kindergarten registration now open in Paso Robles

Register online or at the school district office

– Kindergarten registration for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is now open. The registration period began on Jan. 24 and will continue through Feb. 18. Register online or visit Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Office at 800 Niblick Road for assistance 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Parents with children turning five on or before Feb. 2, 2023, are encouraged to view a kindergarten registration informational video on the PRJUSD Youtube channel. The informational meeting will be posted for viewing after Jan. 21, 2022.

Notes about registration:

Kindergarten is for children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.

Transitional Kindergarten (TK) is for children who will be five years old on or between Sept. 2, 2022, and Feb. 2, 2023. Transitional kindergarten is projected to be held at Winifred Pifer, Virginia Peterson, and Glen Speck. Locations may change depending on need and space available.

PRJUSD also offers preschool programs. Please visit www.pasoschools.org/preschool to review preschool program options.

Georgia Brown dual immersion magnet school lottery for families living within PRJUSD boundaries will take place Feb. 28. Families must apply during the enrollment period to be eligible for the lottery. Transfer applications for families wishing to transfer from other districts into PRJUSD for the purpose of attending Kindergarten, including transitional kindergarten, will be considered starting March 1, 2022.



When registering a child please provide copies of the following information:

Proof of legal name and age, e.g. birth certificate (please visit our district webpage for a list of additional acceptable documents)

Immunization records

Proof of address, e.g. utility bill (please visit our district webpage for a list of additional acceptable documents)

Contact the district office at (805) 769-1000 for further information or visit www.pasoschools.org.

