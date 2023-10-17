King David’s Lodge welcomes public to open house event

Event to be held in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 16

– King David’s Lodge No. 209 Free and Accepted Masons is extending an invitation to the public to learn more about Freemasonry during their upcoming open house event.

Located at 859 Marsh St., in San Luis Obispo, the historic Masonic temple, constructed in 1913, will open its doors on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees should enter through the main doors on Marsh St. or the elevator at the northeast corner of the building.

Freemasonry, the world’s first and largest fraternity, is a society characterized by a “system of morality, veiled in allegory, and illustrated by symbols.” It traces its roots to 1717, emerging from centuries-old traditions. Today, Freemasonry is a diverse fellowship, dedicated to personal growth and community improvement.

King David’s Lodge and the appendant bodies of Masonry will be sharing insights into their mission, identity, and principles during this event, offering presentations, gifts, and refreshments to attendees.

For more information, interested parties can contact Michael Luth, the Lodge Secretary, at (805) 545-5681 or (805) 674-6381 (cell phone). He can also be reached via email at mcluth2KDL@gmail.com. Additional details about King David’s Lodge can be found on their website at https://slomasons.com.

