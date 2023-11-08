King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard to perform at Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Last week, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released its new album, The Silver Cord, as well as announced a lengthy 2024 North American/EU tour in support of the album. The tour’s newly announced dates stretch across a number of cities, including Paso Robles at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

Tickets for Vina Robles Amphitheatre are available via Ticketmaster, starting this Friday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m. For additional information and tickets at other venues, visit kinggizzardandthelizardwizard.com.

The group has released 25 albums, 13 of them charting in the Top 20 in Australia. The band is made up of Stu Mackenzie (vocals/guitar), Ambrose Kenny-Smith (harmonica/vocals/keyboards), Cook Craig (guitar/vocals), Joey Walker (guitar/vocals), Lucas Harwood (bass), and Michael Cavanagh (drums).

