‘Kiss the Ground’ documentary screening happening in San Miguel

–Kiss the Ground is a documentary shining a light on Regenerative Agriculture, narrated by Woody Harrelson. There will be a special film screening in San Miguel happening on Saturday, Oct. 24. Gates open at 6 p.m., screening starts at 7 p.m.

The evening includes a screening, followed by a panel discussion featuring local agricultural guest speakers:

Raven Lukehart

Owner/Operator: Avila Valley Barn & Gopher Glen Apple Farm and Lecturer of Holistic Management at Cal Poly

Nathan Stuart

Shepherd at Tables Creek Vineyard

Bill & Barbara Spencer

Owners, Farmers, and Stewards of the Land at Windrose Farm

Christy Larsen

Owner, Farmer, Baker at Vicarious Ranch

Barbara Goodrich

Owner, Farmer, Jammer at Hartley Farms

The event is B.Y.O.C. – bring your own chair or blanket. This is an outdoor viewing so please dress for the weather. The event will take place at Hartley Farms, 6770 Estrella Rd, San Miguel, CA 93451. No dogs allowed in the venue. This is a working farm with animals on the premises. The event is presented by FarmsteadEd.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Note: The evening will take place outside in the open air. Social distancing protocols will be in place, enforced and all guests must wear masks or facial coverings at all times when moving throughout the venue. Masks can only be removed once the guest is sitting in their designated location for eating and drinking.

Day of entry will require confirmation from guests that they are not currently experiencing or have not experienced any virus symptoms in the last 2 weeks and that they understand the risks associated with attending an in-person gathering.

The purchase of a ticket implies agreement with the above health and safety policies.

