Knife fight reported in Downtown City Park Sunday

Officer reportedly witnessed suspect chasing victim with a box-cutter style knife

– Paso Robles Police officers arrested a Paso Robles man after a knife fight in Downtown City Park Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to the park at 3:07 p.m. on Sunday, and within 90 seconds they located the suspect carrying the knife, according to Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis.

According to police, the knife that was used in the incident was a box cutter style knife. As the officer arrived he reportedly witnessed the suspect chasing the victim with the knife.

The suspect, 24-year-old Omar Larquintero from Paso Robles, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

