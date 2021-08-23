Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Known drug dealer arrested while on probation in Paso Robles 

Posted: 3:39 pm, August 23, 2021 by News Staff

Traffic stop leads to search, arrest of 33-year-old Anthony Allen Wong

–On Aug. 12, members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff‘s Special Operations Unit and county probation conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at a residence located in the 1800 block of Shepherd Drive in Paso Robles.

An arrest warrant had been issued for a person inside the vehicle, 33-year-old Anthony Allen Wong, for violating the terms of his probation. Wong was a known drug dealer who was believed to be selling drugs while out on probation.drug arrest

Detectives searched the vehicle and Wong’s residence and discovered more than a thousand counterfeit M30 (oxycodone hydrochloride) pills that later tested positive for fentanyl and acetominophen, as well as materials commonly used in the packaging and sale of illegal narcotics. Based on current street value of $5 – $10 / pill these seized narcotics were worth $5,000 to $10,000.

Wong was arrested for violating the terms of his probation and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Comments

