KPRL’s Trader Rick retires at 90



–After more than 22 years hosting Trader Rick’s Show on KPRL, Rick Crespin is stepping down to enjoy retirement. Crespin recently turned 90.

Rick started work at KPRL in 1982. He played records back then, including classical music for a show sponsored by Kuehl Funeral home on Sunday evenings. He hosted the program with Paso Robles City Architect Ralph McCarthy. The station lacked a classical music library, so he and Ralph brought their own classical records.

“Ralph also owned a couple of pizzerias in Paso Robles, so he also brought a couple of pizzas and 2 or 3 bottles of good wine,” said Crespin. “ We would eat pizza, enjoy good wine, and pontificate on our classical music.”

Crespin began hosting Trader Rick on May 23, 1998. He’s been hosting the show Saturday mornings between 7 and 9 Saturday mornings for the past two decades. East Saturday Crespin took calls from people hosting garage sales, selling items, or looking for stuff. The merchandise ranged from old 78 records to chickens to automobiles.

Crespin was born August 24, 1930 in Denver, Colorado. “My people were originally from New Mexico. I’m a Mescalero Apache,” he said.

He previously worked at Atascadero State Hospital. Rick served in the US Army in the early ’50s, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant.

Crespin says he’s looking forward to sleeping in Saturday morning. KPRL General Manager Kevin Will, who first launched the show back in the early ’80s, will take over for Trader Rick beginning Saturday.

Share this post!

email

Related