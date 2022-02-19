Krav Maga self-defense course offered at Centennial Park

Six-week series taught by certified Krav Maga instructor Adam Mora

– The City of Paso Robles Community Services Department and instructor Adam Mora will present a self-defense Krav Maga class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 1 through April 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Centennial Park Gym in Paso Robles.

During the six-week series taught by certified Krav Maga instructor Mora, students will learn self-defense strategies in a safe and fun environment. Learn the seven fundamental movements of Krav Maga and start to develop the building blocks of situational awareness. This class is perfect for everyone including a parent wanting to protect their family, a student starting college, or someone who wants to get into shape but prefers something different from the traditional gym workout.

The cost to attend is $108 for registration plus a $6 supply fee; family member discount available.

Learn more and register here: https://apm.activecommunities.com/prcityrecreation/Activity_Search/25587

