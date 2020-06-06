Kristen McGarvey Photography offering free cap and gown photos for local grads

–Kristen McGarvey with Kristen McGarvey Photography is offering free cap and gown photographs for 2020 graduates on Sat, June 6 and Tue June 9. Photo sessions for both days start at 2 p.m at the corner of Wade and Snead streets in Paso Robles.

“With the current events happening my company would like to offer free cap and gown photos of 2020 graduates. Our seniors of 2020 were given the short end of the stick and we would love to show our support and capture these moments in time,” said McGarvey.

Kristen McGarvey photography has been giving back to the community through her photos for three years and has helped over 50 families by capturing moments for them free of charge. “My goals as a photographer are to help whenever possible and be the kindness this world needs. Congratulations class of 2020 we are so proud,” said McGarvey,

