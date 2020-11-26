Kristin Smart the topic of upcoming ’48 Hours’ episode

–The crime show ‘48 Hours‘ is bringing renewed attention once again to the case of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

The show will explore Smart’s disappearance, latest developments in the case, and feature the Orcutt resident Chris Lambert who helped the case gain widespread attention recently with his podcast, “Your Own Backyard.”

His latest episode was released Wednesday. Lambert has done a deep dive into the case through many episodes of the podcast and said he hopes his work may lead to bringing Smart home.

The ’48 Hours’ episode airs this Saturday at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Share this post!

email

Related