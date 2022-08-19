KSBY to launch 4 p.m. newscast

Locally produced 30-minute newscast will be anchored by Nina Lozano and chief meteorologist Dave Hovde

– KSBY-TV, the Scripps-owned NBC affiliate for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, will debut KSBY News at 4 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 12. The locally produced 30-minute newscast will be anchored by Nina Lozano and chief meteorologist Dave Hovde. Claudia Buccio has been promoted from weekends and now will co-anchor KSBY News at 5 p.m. with Central Coast native Richard Gearhart.

“We know people’s lives are busy. More and more viewers have expressed to us that they want their local news and weather earlier in the day,” said Ed Chapuis, KSBY vice president and general manager. “We are continuing our commitment to the communities we serve here on the Central Coast to provide quality, in-depth news reporting at a time that fits their schedule.”

KSBY News at 4 p.m. will deliver the region’s top local news of the day along with issue-oriented stories that impact communities on the Central Coast.

“KSBY has a long history of keeping our communities informed on the stories that matter here on the coast,” said KSBY News Director, Kendra Martinez. “This newscast will jump-start our afternoon news coverage by providing the day’s local news plus important franchises such as Price of Paradise and Positively Central Coast.”

Rounding out the 4 o’clock hour, KSBY will air Afternoon Focus from 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., a new national news program produced by The E.W. Scripps Company, owner of KSBY.

Other changes to KSBY’s midday programming include:

• The List at 11:30 a.m.

• Rachel Ray at 12 p.m.

• NBC News Daily at 1 p.m.

Days of Our Lives will now be available exclusively on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

KSBY will now provide more than 30 hours of free local news every week over the air on digital channel 6.1. Newscasts can also be viewed anytime, anywhere at KSBY.com and streaming on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, and Android TV.

