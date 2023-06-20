Kukkula Winery opens new outdoor hilltop picnic area

Alfresco tasting experience allows guests to picnic, sip Kukkula’s dry-farmed estate wines, take in sweeping views

– Kukkula Winery, an organically dry-farmed winery in Paso Robles’ Westside, is now offering guests a truly unique alfresco wine-tasting experience with the opening of its new hilltop “picnic vista.”

Tucked away high above the winery and tasting room at nearly 1,800 feet above sea level, the scenic spot is shaded by oak trees and offers panoramic views of Kukkula’s estate winery, the peaks and valleys of Paso Robles’ Adelaida District AVA, and the chaparral-blanketed Santa Lucia Mountains.

Reservations are officially open and available Thursday through Monday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ninety-minute “picnic vista experience” includes bottle delivery to one of four picnic tables. Each table reservation is $50 for non-member groups of up to six, with a two-bottle minimum per table. Guests are encouraged to bring their own charcuterie or picnic lunch.

Since opening in 2006, Owner and Winemaker Kevin Jussila, and his wife Paula, have shared their estate wines inside their sustainable modern-meets-minimalist tasting room. The new Picnic Vista now allows them to additionally share the views of their 80-acre estate.

“We have always wanted guests to experience these awe-inspiring views. After all, the elevation and the views are what drew us to this property,” says Kevin Jussila. “Kukkula actually means ‘high place’ or ‘hill’ in Finnish, which is my first language. It’s fitting we now have a guest experience that really syncs with our Finnish namesake.”

Most of the wine names in Kukkula’s portfolio are a celebration of Jussila’s Finnish roots. Jussila’s parents emigrated from Finland.

Kevin and Paula moved to Paso’s Adelaida District AVA in 2004 and began planting their organic dry-farmed estate vineyard and building their winery.

