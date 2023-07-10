Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Kyle Doan still missing after weekend search efforts 

Posted: 7:00 am, July 10, 2023 by News Staff

– The search for five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away by floodwaters on Jan, 9 in San Marcos Creek, remained ongoing over the weekend as the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office persisted in their efforts to locate the child.

Assisted by 375 personnel from various state agencies, the sheriff’s office conducted a large-scale ground search operation.

According to sheriff officials, no evidence related to Kyle was found during the weekend searches.

The sheriff’s office has previously conducted multiple searches for Kyle since his disappearance, but the child has not yet been found.

Comments

