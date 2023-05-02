Boxed-wine startup launches using Paso Robles grapes

Big Naturals boxed natural wine is grown and handcrafted in Paso Robles

– Big Naturals, a Los Angeles-based premium boxed natural wine brand, has announced that it has launched its first collection. Debuting with a 2022 picpoul and a 2022 grenache, Big Naturals wine is grown and handcrafted by family winemakers in Paso Robles, and made with “low-intervention practices and minimal additives to celebrate the best of what nature has to offer,” according to the company.

Each box of Big Naturals includes three liters of wine, the equivalent of four bottles, housed within 100% recyclable and BPA-free packaging, reducing the carbon footprint of traditional glass and cork by 50%. Each box of Big Naturals stays fresh for up to six weeks in the refrigerator after opening.

Big Naturals wine is crafted through natural yeast and fermentation, minimal sulfites, stainless steel, and ambient temperatures with no chemicals or sugars to preserve the already-perfect natural profiles of the fruit.

“I started this company as a new mom looking for great wine without high costs or additives and was tired of throwing away wine that quickly expired in a few days, said Big Naturals Founder Alyssa Carroll. “Big Naturals has become a popular term reclaimed by women to celebrate

natural beauty, and I’m proud that our wine is a similar celebration.”

The 2022 grenache is designed to be enjoyed chilled and features notes of “juicy strawberries, raspberries, cherry Kool-aid, Aperol spritz, and hints of cinnamon and butterscotch to pair with summer BBQs and grilled dinners.” The 2022 picpoul is described as, “refreshing with notes of green apple, melon, Sourpatch Kids, and bright minerality, perfect for pool parties and hot days.”

Big Naturals wine is available for sale beginning this week at www.bignaturalswine.com, and first-time buyers can use the code BN10 for 10% off of their first order.

