La Cantina returns to Frontier Town at Mid-State Fair 

Free entertainment every night at the fair

– The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to bring back La Cantina to Frontier Town in 2023. It is sponsored by CoastHills Credit Union.

During the day visitors can sit beneath the shady oak tree and enjoy food and drinks at the picnic tables. And then in the evening, it’s time to dance the night away!

At 6:00 p.m., Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado will perform Mexican Regional live music that will get the drowds dancing. The Fiesta de Baile kicks-off at 8:30 pm each night of the fair and will feature a live DJ, Sey Montes, playing the hottest hits, in Spanish and English.

For a complete list of attractions happening each day of the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, please visit www.MidStateFair.com.