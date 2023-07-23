Paso Robles News|Sunday, July 23, 2023
La Cantina returns to Frontier Town at Mid-State Fair 

Posted: 7:15 am, July 23, 2023 by News Staff

La Cantina at Mid State Fair

Free entertainment every night at the fair

– The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to bring back La Cantina to Frontier Town in 2023. It is sponsored by CoastHills Credit Union.

During the day visitors can sit beneath the shady oak tree and enjoy food and drinks at the picnic tables. And then in the evening, it’s time to dance the night away!

At 6:00 p.m., Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado will perform Mexican Regional live music that will get the drowds dancing. The Fiesta de Baile kicks-off at 8:30 pm each night of the fair and will feature a live DJ, Sey Montes, playing the hottest hits, in Spanish and English.

For a complete list of attractions happening each day of the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, please visit www.MidStateFair.com.

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.