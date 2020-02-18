La Jolla man charged with assaulting elderly female during Morro Bay surf contest

–On Saturday, Morro Bay Police Officers responded to Morro Rock parking lot located on Coleman Dr. to a report of a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, it was reported that 39-year-old Brian Robert Sprinkle of La Jolla, California, had assaulted an elderly female, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect was participating in a surf competition when he reportedly exited the water and assaulted the female without provocation. Numerous people witnessed the attack and intervened to assist the victim, police say.

Sprinkle was taken into custody on felony charges of elder abuse and battery and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. It is believed that Sprinkle was under the influence of marijuana and hallucinogenic drugs. Additionally, a firearm was located and removed from the suspect’s property.

The female victim was treated by paramedics for moderate injuries.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549- STOP.

