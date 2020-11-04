LA Times: Newsom rebuked by court for use of executive power amid COVID-19 pandemic

–A Northern California judge on Monday tentatively ruled that Governor Gavin Newsom overstepped his authority when he issued an order in June requiring vote-by-mail ballots to be sent to the state’s 22 million registered voters, according to the LA Times.

The ruling determined that Newsom’s executive order to send out the vote-by-mail ballots, as well as enact other precautions to reduce the threat of spreading the virus during the elections process, violated the California Constitution because it created new law. Under the state’s constitutional separation of powers, only the Legislature has the power to create laws.

The Sutter County Superior Court ruling is not expected to have an impact on the state’s mandates for Californians to wear masks when out in public, or other pandemic-related statewide restrictions on activities and businesses, according to the report.

Read the full LA Times story here.

