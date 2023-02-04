Labor union files complaint against Paso Robles Starbucks

Complaint alleges labor law violations

– The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Starbucks for alleged unfair labor practices in Paso Robles. After investigation, the board says it has, “found merit in the charges filed by the union and will be pursuing civil prosecution of Starbucks for violations of federal labor law,” according to a news release from labor group Starbucks Workers United.

Allegations

Discipline

Changes in Terms and Conditions of Employment

Coercive Statements (Threats, Promises of Benefits, etc.)

Coercive Actions (Surveillance, etc)

The complaint alleges that at the Creston & Sherwood coffee shop, in an alleged violation of national labor law, Starbucks issued a final written warning to an employee to discourage employees from engaging in union activity.

Additionally, employees at the Paso Robles stores were allegedly subjected to mandatory “captive-audience meetings and interrogations” about their support for unionization, what the complaint calls an attempt to subvert the National Labor Relations Act and intimidate employees from collective bargaining.

“Starbucks betrayed me and left me in a working environment where I no longer felt valued, which led me to depart the company this past November,” said Marcus Dixon, a Starbucks employee named in the complaint.

“I couldn’t forgive them for what they’d done to me,” Dixon said. “Still, I’m glad that Starbucks is getting reprimanded by the NLRB. What happened to me was not okay. No one should feel the way I was made to feel. I gave Starbucks everything, and they still made me feel like a number to them, only there to serve their profits. While I’m sad that I won’t get to see the changes my experience will bring in my old store, I’m glad I get to stand up and make a difference. No one deserves to be singled out simply for caring about others. This proved to me that Starbucks does not care about the progressive values that brought me to this company and I will never trust them again.”

The board says it is seeking to have this notice read by Starbucks management to employees at the impacted stores as well as having the NLRB’s Explanation of Employee Rights physically posted for the next 120 days. The labor board is also looking for Starbucks to permit an NLRB agent to conduct training on the National Labor Relations Act and unfair labor practices for all U.S. managers and supervisors.

“Starbucks, led by CEO Howard Schultz and Chair of the Board Mellody Hobson, has executed a scorched-earth union-busting campaign that includes firing over 175 pro-union leaders across the country, shuttering at least nine stores with union activity, and allegedly denying benefits to unionized stores illegally,” according to Starbucks Workers United.

A hearing for the case will take place on May 2, in Los Angeles, before an administrative law judge of the NLRB.

Read the NLRB case file here

Share To Social Media