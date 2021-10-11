Lady Bearcat Water Polo team competes in Arroyo Grande Fall Classic

Bearcats finished 3rd overall in the tournament

– The Lady Bearcat varsity water polo team competed in the Arroyo Grande Fall Classic water polo tournament over the past Thursday through Saturday.

On Thursday the Bearcats faced Monache and won 13 to 6. In the game goalie Kaitlyn Hebrard scored a goal. Leading scorers in the game were Sienna Lowry with five goals and Leanna Reed with four goals. The Lady Bearcats faced the AG B girls water polo team in an exciting game. The Bearcats were down by five goals with under five minutes to play.

The Bearcats were able to rally as goalie Kaitlyn Hebrard scored to tie the game at the ending buzzer. This sent the game into a golden goal situation. Freshman Summer Colgrove was able to gain a rebound from Leanna Reed’s shot attempt and scored the winning goal for the Bearcats. On Friday the Bearcats faced Willow Glen High School at San Luis Obispo High School pool.

The game was a defensive struggle as the score at half time was 2 to 1 Bearcats. Willow Glen scored three goals to pull ahead four to three at the end of the third quarter. Paso was only able to score one goal losing the game six to four. On Saturday the Lady Bearcats matched up with Porterville High in the early morning game. In the game the Bearcats were able to maintain a slim lead until the start of the third quarter where the Bearcats were able to earn a nine to three lead. The game ended with Paso winning 10 to five. Sienna Lowry had 4 goals in the game, Tiffani Santoro and Leanna Reed both adding three goals each. Kaitlyn Hebrard added 11 saves in the game. The weekend tournament concluded with a matchup versus Morro Bay. The game was another close match as the score was two to two at the end of the first quarter, and five to four Morro Bay at halftime. The third quarter found the Bearcats tied six to six at the 1:18 mark of the game. Paso had two chances to take the lead but did not capitalize on their opportunities. Morro Bay added a goal to take a seven to six lead into the 4th quarter. Morro Bay finished the fourth quarter strong adding three goals to win the game 10 to six.

For the tournament the Bearcats finished 3rd overall. Kaitlyn Hebrard and Leanna Reed were selected to the Gold Division All Tournament Team.

The Lady Bearcats are now 13 and six overall and will face Mountain League foe Righetti on Wednesday Oct. 13 at Righetti.

Arroyo Grande Tournament Stat:

Kaitlyn Hebrard 56 saves over the 5 tournament games. 2 goals scored All Tournament Team

Leanna Reed 14 total goals scored All Tournament Team

Sienna Lowry 19 goals scored, Tiffani Santoro 3 goals, Ava Hughes 1 goal, Ella Tobin 1 goal, Sarah Rodriguez 1 goal, Maya Monferatto 1 goal,

Summer Colegrove 1 goal, Zoey Bixler 1 goal.

Sent by:

Duane McRoy

Paso Robles

Girls Varsity Water Polo

