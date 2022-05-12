Lakefest returns to Atascadero Lake Saturday, May 21

Cardboard boat regatta, fishing derby offered among other family-friendly events

– The Friends of Atascadero Lake and The LINK Family Resource Center are teaming up to present the Central Coast’s 5th Annual LakeFest on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park.

Activities for all ages include the popular cardboard boat regatta and races, 2-for-1 Charles Paddock Zoo coupons, a fishing derby, DJ music, live music by Bremen Town, kids’ activities, a 50/50 raffle, food, and a variety of vendors. The favorite cardboard boat regatta and races will include those boats “built at home” as part of the “open class” cardboard boat race. For the kids, supplies will be available to “build your own” boat to race as part of the “kids class” cardboard boat race.

The event will kick off with DJ music along with registration for the fishing derby. Plan accordingly, as Bremen Town and the fishing derby will get underway at 12 noon along with pre-judging for the “open class” boat race at 12:30 p.m. followed by the race at 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the kids’ class cardboard boat race will begin and the fishing derby will wrap up with winners announced for both.

At 3:30 p.m., the winner of the 50/50 raffle will be announced. The community is invited to bring their wallets to enjoy the food, drinks, and shopping opportunities.

Proceeds will be used to benefit improvements in and around Atascadero Lake and towards programs at the LINK Family Resource Center. For more information about these organizations, go to www.friendsofatascaderolake.com or www.linkslo.org. For event information, go to https://www.visitatascadero.com/events/index.php?id=263.

