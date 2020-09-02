Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning adds sanitizing fog technology for COVID-19 cleaning

–Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning offers sanitizing fog with COVID-19 cleaning services. “Sanitizing fog is the final touch we apply after everything else has been cleaned and sanitized,” said Lance Clairmont, owner and operator.

Fogging distributes fine particles of disinfectant that even deep cleaning doesn’t reach. “The process adds another layer of disinfection to everything including drapery and upholstery. Fog is able to penetrate the smallest crack or seam,” said Clairmont.

Who benefits from sanitation and disinfecting?

Businesses preparing to open and businesses or homes that have had an employee or family member test positive for COVID-19 can benefit from a deep cleaning and sanitation. Anyone who is concerned about cleanliness and sanitation can benefit from Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning services.

“We follow the CDC recommended sanitation protocols and use EPA-approved cleaning and disinfecting solutions,” said Clairmont. A typical COVID-19 cleaning and sanitation process with Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning includes:

Deep steam cleaning for carpets, rugs and upholstery using a special disinfecting solution

Cleaning floors, counters, tile work and other hard surfaces with disinfecting solutions

Cleaning and sanitizing every room in the home or business or only specified rooms

A final fogging of cleaned spaces to add another level of disinfecting and sanitizing

The company will do any part or all of the cleaning from floors to ceiling and even clean the windows if that’s what the customer wants. “We start with a consultation and that’s when our customers tell us what they want sanitized. We are also happy to make recommendations and answer all of our customers questions.”

When experience counts

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has released protocols for disinfecting homes, businesses, public spaces, schools and a variety of other buildings where people congregate, live and work. Regardless of the facility, the CDC stresses that normal cleaning—simply removing dust, stains or food particles—is not same as disinfecting. The purpose of disinfecting is to kill viruses and bacteria, which can lurk in spaces not normally reached during typical cleaning.

Regularly sanitizing frequently touched surfaces with disinfecting sprays or wipes is still recommended, but a deep professional cleaning and disinfection can give people great peace of mind. Professional disinfection can also satisfy local health department requirements for businesses and public spaces.

Serving the community since 2007, Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning is recognized as a leader in detailed cleaning, leaving sparkling tiles, windows, and floors and fresh air when the job is done. Clairmont is known for going above and beyond to ensure satisfaction.

Delivering outstanding results and conquering the toughest jobs requires experience and knowledge. It’s not always enough to vacuum, steam clean, mop and wipe down surfaces. Thorough, deep cleaning requires an understanding of the materials being cleaned and which solutions are the best for the job. A thorough job also requires experience in a variety of situations. From regular carpet steam cleaning, to sparkling windows and tile to cleaning and sanitizing to remove heavy stains, odors, and pathogens, Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning is the company you can trust.

Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning is located in Paso Robles. Call (805) 423-7822 for an appointment and consultation.

