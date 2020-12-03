Land Conservancy says it will close Pismo Preserve if CDC guidelines are not followed

–The Thanksgiving holiday drew record crowds to the Pismo Preserve last week, prompting concern among San Luis Obispo County Land Conservancy staff and volunteers about large group gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trail counter data showed that approximately 3,150 individuals hit the trails over the holiday weekend, with many people arriving and gathering in large groups, according to staff and visitors.

“We are so happy to be able to offer this outdoor sanctuary for people during the pandemic,” said Kaila Dettman, executive director of The Land Conservancy. “This year has shown how important accessible outdoor space is to our community. However, we need the public to help us keep the trails open by maintaining physical distance and adhering to the CDC and state’s guidelines for group gatherings outside your household.”

The Land Conservancy closed the Pismo Preserve in March as state and local shutdowns closed schools and businesses, resulting in massive crowds flocking to beaches and trails. The conservancy has re-opened the preserve in phases since June, finally re-opening at full capacity in mid-September.

“If local COVID-19 cases continue to rise and crowds do not adhere to the CDC and county guidelines, we may consider a phased re-closing of the Pismo Preserve, starting with limiting weekend hours,” said Dettman.

The Land Conservancy says the public can help keep the Pismo Preserve trails open and safe by maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other hikers at all times, wearing a mask when passing other users on the trails, following one-way directional trail signage, and packing out all garbage – including pet waste.

The preserve’s 11 miles of multi-use trail is currently accessible to hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians from dawn to dusk, including holidays. For trail status and other updates visit lcslo.org/pismopreserve.

