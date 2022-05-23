Lane closed due to fire on side of Highway 101 Sunday 

Paso Robles News|Monday, May 23, 2022
Posted: 6:00 am, May 23, 2022 by News Staff

Lane closure caused traffic delays in South County Sunday

– Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire on the side of Highway 101 in South County Sunday morning. One lane of Southbound 101 was closed due to the blaze. The closure slowed traffic heading into Arroyo Grande.

The fire reportedly began around 9:23 a.m. near the intersection of Laetitia Vineyard Drive and Los Berros Road in Arroyo Grande, according to reports.

One lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed Sunday morning due to the fire. The fire was contained at 1/4 acre:

 

