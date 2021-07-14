Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 14, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Large fallen tree blocks roadway, crushes vehicle
  • Follow Us!

Large fallen tree blocks roadway, crushes vehicle 

Posted: 8:00 am, July 14, 2021 by News Staff

Large fallen tree blocks roadway, crushes vehicle

No injuries reported

-On Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m., Paso Robles Police received a call of a large tree down in the 2200 block of Pine Street. When an officer arrived on scene he discovered that a large oak tree was blocking the roadway, the approximate 2-foot thick by 60-foot tall tree fell and heavily damaged a White Infinity G35, and uprooted a portion of the sidewalk along with some water irrigation lines to the front of 2214 Pine Street.Large fallen tree blocks roadway, crushes vehicle

City Crews along with PG&E were called to the scene to clear the roadway and assess the damage.

No injuries were reported.

 

Large fallen tree blocks roadway, crushes vehicle

-Report and photos by Anthony Reed

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.