Large-scale art collaboration unveiled at Sculpterra

– From the SLO County Visitor’s Guide –

Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden is unveiling it’s latest art piece created by renowned local artists Steve Kalar and Robert “Dr. Iron” Bentley – The Legacy of Wine in California.

This part iron sculpture and part painting is a 20’ by 386’ iron wall with an artistic interpretation of how wine has grown to become a thriving industry throughout California. The second half of the wall is 20’ by 140’ wall of 4’ by 8’ photos from the early days of Paso Robles and the History of Wine in California.

Robert “Dr. Iron” Bentley is a master blacksmith and sculptor creating works that amaze and delight people from around the world. Robert Bentley’s works are found in every corner of Sculpterra Winery. From the iron gates at the winery’s entrance to the tasting room, and now The Legacy of Wine art wall.

Steve Kalar in a famed artist inspired by his time studying and working in Firenze Italy under famed art professor Silvio Loffreddo and artista Roberto Ciabani. From this, he returned home to California, where his works are enjoyed from Southern all the way to Northern California, and featured at Sculpterra Winery.

“Sculpterra was created as the perfect place where everyone can enjoy the beauty of art and wine, together. We offer people viewings of sculptures, paintings and ironworks, by famed local and California artists,” said Dr. Warren Frankel, Founder of Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden. “We have been working on an addition to our collection of works.” The Legacy of Wine Wall is a massive art piece including – 55 painted images, with 92 pieces of 4′ x 8′ aluminum vinyl photos, and weighs a total of 41,683 lbs (22 tons), with 200 lbs of welding rod.

The wall is the masterpiece of the combined works of two of our featured artists, Steve Kalar and Robert “Dr. Iron” Bentley. The two famed local artists worked on the wall since 2015 to complete the massive undertaking dedicated to wine history in California and the Central Coast.

Share this post!

Related