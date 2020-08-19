Last day for ‘fair food’ drive-through is Aug. 30

–Fair food favorites will be available via drive-through at the Paso Robles Event Center, located at 2198 Riverside Avenue, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 28-30 from 4-8 p.m. This will be the last chance to get your “fair food fix,” at this special event.

Enjoy Jimmy’s barbecue, smoked turkey legs, funnel cakes, hot dog on a stick, deep-fried Oreos, shaved ice, and more savory and sweet eats. Guests will drive to each stand to place their order and pay and the vendors will bring the food to the car when ready. There are no admission or parking fees!

See the full list of menu options by clicking here.

Note: Cash is preferred. Credit cards are also accepted at Jimmy’s Watering Hole BBQ, Hot Dog on a Stick and Paradise Shaved Ice.

