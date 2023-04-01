Lauren Daigle set to perform at Mid-State Fair

Concert will mark Daigle’s first appearance at the fair

– Grammy-winning artist and pop superstar Lauren Daigle has been confirmed to perform in concert on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the California Mid-State Fair. Daigle will be performing songs from her upcoming self-titled album as well as her hit singles such as “You Say” and “Rescue.” The concert will mark Daigle’s first appearance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Tickets for the show are available at $40, $60, $80, $90, and $130 (pit, standing only), and will go on sale starting from April 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the California Mid-State Fair’s official website.

Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy, seven-time Billboard Music Award, four-time American Music Award, and ten-time GMA Dove Music Award winner. With over a billion streams and years of sold-out US and international tours, Daigle continues to cement her status as a modern vocal powerhouse with a global, ever-growing fanbase. Her new album, “Lauren Daigle,” features 20 new songs, and the first ten will release on May 12, including her first single, “Thank God I Do.”

Daigle’s breakthrough hit single “You Say” was featured in her Grammy-winning, platinum-certified 2018 album “Look Up Child,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart. Daigle made history as the first female artist to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard’s Pop and Christian Album charts. The album also broke another record when it reached 100 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart, and the 5x platinum-certified “You Say” became the longest-running No.1 to appear on any weekly Billboard chart.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair will run from July 19 through July 30, with this year’s theme being “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” Fans can connect with the fair on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

