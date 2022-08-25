Laurene McCoy announces candidacy for Paso Robles school board

Opposes critical race theory and transgender ideology in schools

– Paso Robles local Laurene D. McCoy has announced her candidacy for the at-large seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees. McCoy is a former Bearcat, class of 2003, and a 23-year Paso Robles resident who, with her husband, has two children enrolled in the school district.

McCoy, a community advocate, says she believes that Paso Robles schools need local control, allowing parents, the community, and the school board to make the decisions for the children, rather than the state. She says she believes in keeping critical race theory out of the schools and “allowing kids to be kids.”

McCoy says she believes that COVID-19 vaccinations should be voluntary and only given with parental consent while keeping the mental, physical and emotional development of the children healthy by “never forcing them to wear masks in school again.”

She says it is, “very important to keep transgender ideology out of our schools, out of our libraries, out of our classrooms, and defiantly out of our locker rooms.”

For more information on Laurene D. McCoy’s Campaign, follow her on Facebook.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related