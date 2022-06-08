Lavender Festival returning to The Lavender Garden

The Lavender Garden is located in Lost Hills on Hwy 46

– The Lavender Garden in Lost Hills will host its second annual Lavender Festival on June 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Lavender Garden is located at 14014 CA-46 in Lost Hills on Hwy 46 between Bakersfield and the Central Coast. The public is invited to come out to enjoy “everything lavender” including crafts, food and drinks, entertainment, and live music.

General admission is $10 – $15 (varies per day). Individual and group VIP tickets with perks area available. Children under 12 are free. There is free parking for ticketed guests. General admission includes a day of relaxation amidst a lavender field with festival access (except VIP section); adult fun shopping with 80+ local craft, food, and alcohol vendors; and fun for kids such as a rock-climbing wall, carnival game area, virtual reality, bounce houses, and more. Beer proceeds benefit The Ronald McDonald House.

There will be live music from local artists, Joe Peters with The All Cash Band, Viento, The Elena Experience, Califas, Danny Sal, and Boone’s Farm Trio. The Lavender Festival Pageant will be presented by Legacy Productions and hosted by Miss Kern County Pageant.

Purchase tickets at lavenderfestival2022.eventbrite.com.

Advertisement

Related