Lavender Festival will return this year with the Olive Festival 

Tandem festival coming to Downtown Paso Robles July 10

–The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has announced the kick-off of the 2021 festival & events season with the return of the Paso Robles Annual Olive Festival and Central Coast Lavender Festival together on Saturday, July 10 in Downtown City Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This combined event is free and celebrates the olive and lavender industries, both emerging local products. The festival will feature lavender and olive producers from throughout the country. Vendors will serve tastes of olives, oils, tapenades, dipping sauces, free olive oil ice cream as well as lavender cuisine, sampling of lavender oils, dipping sauces, lavender ice cream, and other edible delights.

This will be the 17th annual Olive Festival in Downtown City Park. “Over the last 17 years, the popularity of this event has proved that people want to learn more about the health benefits and culinary creativity of olives and olive oil, and that a festival makes it fun for the whole family,” said Norma Moye, Executive Director of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association’s Olive Festival committee.

This will be the 10th Annual Central Coast Lavender Festival where vendors will educate attendees on lavender, lavender growing, and sustainable farming practices. There will be free seminars on distilling lavender, benefits of lavender, and demonstrations throughout the day in the City Park Gazebo. There will be music, a special children’s activities area, local lavender growers and vendors, arts, and a Lavender Tasting Garden with tastes to purchase.

Paso Robles Main Street Association is a non-profit corporation, established to actively restore, promote and enhance the economic vitality and unique historical value of downtown Paso Robles, while maintaining a friendly, community atmosphere for all.

For more information about the 2021 Olive & Lavender Festival and Paso Robles Main Street Association, call (805) 238-4103 or visit www.pasoroblesdowntown.org.

