Lavender fields in full bloom at The Lavender Garden in Lost Hills

Farm invites visitors to pick their own during ‘super bloom’

– The Lavender Garden in Los Hills invites lavender enthusiasts to witness this season’s impressive “super bloom.” The scent of lavender fills the air, complemented by panoramic views of the picturesque landscape. Families are welcome to join in the experience, capturing memorable moments and exploring the fields of lavender.

Visitors have the opportunity to hand-pick their own lavender, while children can enjoy the adjacent Dinosaur Park. The Lavender Garden’s “Everything Lavender” Gift Shop is now open daily, offering a variety of locally sourced items for the home. The Lavender Garden spans four acres and cultivates five distinct lavender varieties, making it Kern County’s only remaining lavender farm.

The Lavender Garden is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located in the Northwest corner of Kern County, California, positioned between Bakersfield and the Central Coast. Admission is free, and on-site facilities include RV parking and a dog park.

For more information visit www.thelavendergarden.com.

Share To Social Media