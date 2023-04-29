Lavender season begins at local farm

Hambly Farms offers new lavender ‘u-pick’ experience

– Hambly Farms in Paso Robles is opening its lavender u-pick season on May 1, lasting most likely until late October, depending on seasonal conditions. Visitors can reserve their spot now to experience the farm’s new lavender u-pick of multiple varieties, from culinary to craft. Hambly Farms offers picturesque views of local vineyards and the California coastal mountain range. Visitors can also enjoy the company of friendly barnyard animals while strolling through the lavender fields.

The one-hour morning or sunset u-pick session is led by a farmer, providing enough time to explore the many trails and fit for foodie experiences in San Luis Obispo County. Hambly Farms is a multi-generational family-owned u-pick lavender farm that creates estate-made lavender products.

For more information and to reserve a u-pick harvest experience, visit hamblyfarms.com.

