Lavender season begins at local farm 

Posted: 6:40 am, April 29, 2023 by News Staff
Photo by Brittany App.

Hambly Farms offers new lavender ‘u-pick’ experience

– Hambly Farms in Paso Robles is opening its lavender u-pick season on May 1, lasting most likely until late October, depending on seasonal conditions. Visitors can reserve their spot now to experience the farm’s new lavender u-pick of multiple varieties, from culinary to craft. Hambly Farms offers picturesque views of local vineyards and the California coastal mountain range. Visitors can also enjoy the company of friendly barnyard animals while strolling through the lavender fields.

Photo by Yvette Roman

Photo by Yvette Roman.

The one-hour morning or sunset u-pick session is led by a farmer, providing enough time to explore the many trails and fit for foodie experiences in San Luis Obispo County. Hambly Farms is a multi-generational family-owned u-pick lavender farm that creates estate-made lavender products.

For more information and to reserve a u-pick harvest experience, visit hamblyfarms.com.

 

 

