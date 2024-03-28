Law enforcement agencies compete to help end blood shortage

Residents encouraged to donate blood in the name of their favorite law enforcement agency

– The Paso Robles Police Department is gearing up for the Battle of the Badges 2024, urging San Luis Obispo (SLO) County residents to join local law enforcement agencies in addressing a critical blood shortage on the Central Coast.

During the week of April 29 to May 3, Vitalant buses will be stationed at various locations across the Central Coast, including Paso Robles, Morro Bay, the County of San Luis Obispo Probation Department/San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Arroyo Grande, and Atascadero.

Residents are encouraged to donate blood in the name of their favorite law enforcement agency. The agency with the most donations will emerge as the victor in this friendly competition.

To secure an appointment at the desired location, residents can click on the link provided: www.vitalant.org/slocountybob.

Share To Social Media