Local law firm welcomes new partner 

– Litigator Emilie de la Motte has joined Carmel & Naccasha, LLP, becoming a partner at San Luis Obispo’s largest law firm. The law firm also has a Paso Robles location at 1908 Spring St.

De la Motte’s legal expertise encompasses product liability, construction defect, insurance defense, business litigation, employment law, premise liability, municipal law, and toxic tort. She has a successful track record in concluding cases through summary judgments and pre-trial motions, representing clients in public and private sectors, according to Carmel & Naccashha.

Previously Of Counsel at law firms like Hawkins, Parnell & Young in San Francisco and Andre Morris & Buttery in San Luis Obispo, de la Motte also served as in-house counsel for The Wonderful Company in Los Angeles and worked with Dunn & Pangotacos in San Francisco, Selman Breitman in San Francisco, and Meyers Nave in Oakland.

Emilie de la Motte is known for her “proficiency in preparing motions, aggressive trial case preparation, and handling various legal processes such as depositions, electronic discovery, mediation, expert discovery, and oral argument.”

Besides her legal work, de la Motte teaches legal writing at the San Luis Obispo College of Law. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Davis, with a double major in History and Spanish, and a law degree from the King Hall School of Law at UC Davis.

Active in professional associations, de la Motte serves as the secretary of the Women’s Lawyer Association of San Luis Obispo and is a member of the San Luis Obispo Bar Association and the IESA-Chilean ex-pat volunteer organization in La Serena, Chile. Fluent in Spanish and conversational in French, she enjoys tennis, skiing, and outdoor activities, and is a book club enthusiast.

Access Emilie de la Motte’s full bio at https://carnaclaw.com/attorneys/emilie-de-la-motte/.

Carmel & Naccasha, LLP, established in 2004, operates in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, focusing on business transactions, real property, land use, commercial and employment litigation, trusts and estate planning, municipal law, and insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.carnaclaw.com.

