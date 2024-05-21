Lawyer offering free estate planning workshop

Free workshop to be held at Pavillion on the Lake

– An estate planning workshop will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero. The event will feature a presentation by local North County estate planning attorney Stephanie Nathaniel.

Nathaniel will discuss topics including the definitions and differences between a will and a trust, as well as guardianship and related issues for those with minor children. The workshop is free and open to all, including children.

For more information and to register, visit the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/estate-planning-workshop-tickets-881556357797. Additional details about the Law Firm of Stephanie C. Nathaniel can be found at www.scnlawfirm.com.

Share To Social Media