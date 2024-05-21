Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 21, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Lawyer offering free estate planning workshop
  • Follow Us!

Lawyer offering free estate planning workshop 

Posted: 6:40 am, May 21, 2024 by News Staff
Stephanie Nathaniel

Stephanie Nathaniel.

Free workshop to be held at Pavillion on the Lake

– An estate planning workshop will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero. The event will feature a presentation by local North County estate planning attorney Stephanie Nathaniel.

Nathaniel will discuss topics including the definitions and differences between a will and a trust, as well as guardianship and related issues for those with minor children. The workshop is free and open to all, including children.

For more information and to register, visit the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/estate-planning-workshop-tickets-881556357797. Additional details about the Law Firm of Stephanie C. Nathaniel can be found at www.scnlawfirm.com.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.