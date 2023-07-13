Leadership North County program now accepting applications

Program is open to any adult over 21 who works or lives in San Luis Obispo County.

– Leadership North County has returned to North San Luis Obispo County. The program aims to inspire, empower, and connect aspiring community and business leaders to have a positive impact in their community.

The program, known for its tagline “Building Tomorrow’s Leaders Today,” strives to bring about cultural change and improve communication and leadership in business and community settings. The alumni include individuals representing both large and small businesses, non-profit organizations, and various levels of local government in North County.

Originally developed by the Atascadero Economic Foundation, the Leadership North County program is now under the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce and receives significant support from the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. The program was paused for three years for COVID-19.

The program offers comprehensive courses that cover various aspects of northern San Luis Obispo County, including agriculture, arts, county and city government, economic development, diversity, education, health, justice, and sustainability. Through immersive curriculum, mentorship, and presentations, students develop their personal leadership styles and collaborate with experienced community leaders. Graduates gain a deeper understanding of the issues and needs within North County and how their leadership can have a positive impact. The program is open to any adult over 21 who works or lives in San Luis Obispo County.

The deadline for program applications is July 21, and space is limited due to its popularity. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply soon by visiting www.leadershipnorthcounty.com and clicking on the “apply” button.

A selection committee will review the applications and conduct in-person interviews to choose candidates. Accepted participants will attend a weekend-long kick-off retreat in mid-September, followed by eight monthly classes. The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony in late May.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for business owners and community advocates who recognize the program’s value and want to contribute to the future. All funds from sponsorships will directly support program costs or can be designated for specific classes or events. For more information about sponsorships, contact info@leadershipnorthcounty.com or call the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce at (805) 238-0506.

