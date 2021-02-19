Leadership program for girls announces Paso Robles High School finalists

–American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls State is a summer leadership and citizenship program for high school juniors, which focuses on exploring the mechanics of American government and politics. The programs are sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary, respectively.

ALA Girls State delegates are a diverse group of young women with a shared desire to learn and lead. ALA Girls State “citizens” come together from small towns, big cities, and rural areas to hold ALA Girls State elections, and their varied backgrounds set the stage for a week of spirited, experiential learning. American Legion Auxiliary units work with local high school educators to identify girls who have demonstrated leadership qualities. Eligible female students are then recommended and selected by sponsoring American Legion Auxiliary units. Each ALA Girls State program and/or ALA unit determines the process they will use to select the delegates for their state. The number of ALA Girls State citizens varies by state and is determined by each state’s American Legion Auxiliary resources.

Paso Robles High School has five talented finalists recommended by the PRHS staff. These young ladies were selected out of the 2022 graduating class of over 500 students (250 female candidates). They were recommended for their strong leadership skills, character, citizenship, and academic good standing.

“Freedom of speech and the right to assemble is an integral part of our democracy. The Founding Fathers in their time saw how oppressed voices that rang the people’s truth would give way to conflict between people and government. However, human nature is something to take into account in these situations. Passion can get out of hand, and other variables can heighten anxiety, in these moments the truth and civility are key!” – Kelen Macharia

“One can be collaborative and still confident in their opinions. When they are in balance and moderation, the ability to speak one’s mind confidently and collaborate with others’ opinions is invaluable to the future of our nation and the world.” – Malia Gaviola

"Every voice is important and fairness and unity are vital for a successful campus and positive school culture. I do my best to demonstrate this is my leadership. I am goal-driven, focused on growth, built on integrity, and wrapped in a commitment to create a positive environment for myself and fellow classmates." – Jenna Tatman

“I am involved in multiple curricular and extracurricular activities to broaden my knowledge of things other than what’s in my immediate world. I have compassion for all people young, old, challenged, and less fortunate. This anonymous quote, “Know me for my abilities, not my disabilities” is one I strongly stand by and it really puts emphasis on how a person with a disability should be viewed.” – Cecilia Martinez

“In today’s politics each side is so extreme and it causes the middle to be virtually invisible. If each side compromised and accepted their own faults we would have a balanced and efficient society. Even though the truth may hurt during certain times, overall it is the truth that works, and the truth that makes a difference.” – Grace Wittstrom

