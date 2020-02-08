League of Women Voters to moderate candidates forums for 1st, 5th district supervisor

–The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County will partner with the NAACP San Luis Obispo County to moderate a candidates forum for the 1st and 5th District Supervisorial candidates on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board Room, 800 Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a “meet and greet” with the candidates. The forum begins at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by Paso Robles City Council Member Maria Elaina Garcia. The forum will be live-streamed on the internet and available for viewing on the local government channel.

Candidate forums are intended to provide the public with an opportunity to learn about the candidates and their views on the issues. Audience members will be asked to submit questions in writing at the forum and, due to time constraints, not all questions will be asked. Questions should be on the issues and applicable to all candidates. No personal attacks or biased questions will be accepted. Candidate literature and campaign materials will be available after the event but will not be allowed inside the venue to preserve the decorum and neutrality of the forum.

The league reminds voters that if you have moved since the last time you voted you need to update your voter registration by Feb. 17 in order to vote in the March 3 Primary Election.

For additional information contact the NAACP San Luis Obispo County (805) 610-3385 or ind.rrtslo@gmail.com, or the League of Women Voters at (805) 782-4040 or info@lwvslo.org.

