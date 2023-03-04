League of Women Voters to moderate school board candidate forum

Forum will take place March 22 at the district board room

– The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County is partnering with the Paso Robles AAUW (American Association of University Women) and the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) to moderate a forum for candidates for the PRJUSD Board of Trustees. The forum will take place on Wednesday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the district board room, located at 800 Niblick Road in Paso Robles. It will also be live-streamed and archived for later viewing on district broadcasts and the league’s YouTube channel.

The special election, which will fill the position of one trustee, will be held on April 18. Community members are encouraged to attend the forum and submit questions for the candidates that are applicable to all. Candidate forums provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the candidates and their views on the issues.

For additional information, interested parties can contact the Paso Robles AAUW’s Marty Diffley at (805) 440-2078 or pstevens4044@gmail.com, or the League of Women Voters at (805) 242-6990 or candidateforums@lwvslo.org.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, increases understanding of public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League neither supports nor opposes political parties or candidates.

The Lleague also encourages everyone to register and vote, and urges voters to visit www.slovote.com to check their registration status, register to vote, or change their address.

Share To Social Media